Championship Review: Wolves stay second after QPR loss, misery deepens for Sunderland

QPR gave Sheffield United a boost at the top of the Championship table, while matters are looking grim for Sunderland.

Wolves missed the chance to return to the top of the Championship as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to QPR on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santos' side, who took Manchester City to penalties in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, lost only their third league game this season due to an 81st-minute header from Matt Smith, meaning Sheffield United remain a point ahead.

Cardiff City were held by Millwall but Bristol City, fresh from a 4-1 cup thrashing of Crystal Palace, continued their fine form with a win at Sunderland, whose year continues to get worse.

Derby County claimed a fine victory at Norwich City and Middlesbrough won at Reading, while bottom-of-the-table Bolton Wanderers picked up a point at Fulham, although they will feel it should have been more.

WOLVES STUMBLE IN PROMOTION CHASE AS FLYING ROBINS LEAVE SUNDERLAND IN THE MIRE

Wolves lost top spot on Friday after Sheffield United claimed a 2-1 away win against Leeds United, and they failed to rescale the summit as they were seen off by a spirited QPR.

Conor Washington fired the home side ahead before Leo Bonatini levelled just two minutes later, but Smith's header in the closing stages saw QPR earn a first league win at home since September 9.

Cardiff were held to a 0-0 draw by Millwall and Bristol City are now only four points behind in fourth, with substitute Milan Djuric sealing a 2-1 win at Sunderland after Lewis Grabban had cancelled out Bobby Reid's opener.

Simon Grayson admitted he was "disappointed with the players and what they have done" after watching Sunderland slip to a fifth home defeat in six league games. They have not won at the Stadium of Light since last December.