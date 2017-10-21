Championship Review: Wolves stay top as Terry scores for Villa

Wolves remain top as Cardiff and Sheffield United kept up the chase in the Championship, while Brentford and Sunderland shared a thriller.

Championship leaders Wolves held off a late fightback from Preston North End to stay top of the table, while John Terry opened his account for Aston Villa in a 2-1 win over Fulham.

Cardiff City and Sheffield United kept up the pressure on Wolves with victories over Reading and Middlesbrough respectively, while Leeds moved up to fourth by beating Bristol City 3-0 in a game where both sides finished with 10 men.

At the other end of the table, Sunderland remain second bottom, having been pegged back to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling encounter at Brentford, and basement boys Bolton Wanderers were denied a second win of the campaign by Queens Park Rangers.

BONATINI AT THE DOUBLE AS WOLVES MARCH ON

Leo Bonatini's quickfire second-half double, the first coming from the penalty spot, put Wolves in complete control against Preston after Ivan Cavaleiro opened the scoring from close range on the stroke of half-time.

But Jordan Hugill headed Preston back into the contest and Conor Coady's own-goal set up the prospect of a grandstand finish, one that was tempered somewhat by the visitors' midfielder Alan Browne collecting a second booking in stoppage time.

Cardiff left it late to edge past Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium – Joe Ralls converting an 84th-minute penalty after Adama Traore brought down Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Sheffield United are also two points behind Wolves on 27 and appeared in a good deal more comfort thanks to first-half goals from Paul Coutts and Billy Sharp against Reading, although Roy Beerens' goal five minutes from time made them sweat.