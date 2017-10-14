Championship Review: Wolves go top with derby win, Reading snatch victory at Leeds

A derby victory over Aston Villa saw Wolves move top of the Championship, while Leeds United suffered a setback and Bolton got a rare win.

Wolves moved two points clear at the top of the Championship with a 2-0 win over local rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side were the dominant force throughout at Molineux as Diogo Jota and Leo Bonatini got the goals to seal their eighth league victory this season.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are level on points with second-place Cardiff City after a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Chris Basham's second-half header inflicted a third defeat in four on Mick McCarthy's side and put United on 24 points, just one goal behind Cardiff, who lost at Birmingham City on Friday.

WOLVES SPRINT CLEAR OF THE PACK

Nuno's side ran riot in a 4-0 win at Burton Albion before the international break and this was an equally commanding display.

They fired in 20 shots to Villa's seven and dictated the possession as they claimed both the bragging rights and the summit of the table.

It was not until early in the second half that they made their dominance count but it was worth the wait, with Jota blasting high into the net after being teed up by Ivan Cavaleiro.

Bonatini drilled home on the break with 19 minutes left to seal the win and pull clear of Cardiff and the Blades, while Villa were left to rue the end of their eight-match unbeaten league run.

PRESTON AND HULL SUFFER INJURY-TIME SET-BACKS

Preston North End surrendered a two-goal lead at Fulham as they missed the chance to close to within two points of the automatic promotion places.

Jordan Hugill and Tom Barkhuizen's deflected strike put them 2-0 up after 25 minutes at Craven Cottage, but an Oliver Norwood penalty and a 96th-minute leveller from Denis Odoi saw the home side snatch a point.

Nelson Oliveira also struck in second-half injury time, his header giving Norwich City a 1-1 draw with 10-man Hull City at Carrow Road, who had taken the lead through Nouha Dicko before David Meyler was sent off.