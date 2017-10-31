Championship Review: Wolves go top, Leeds' slump continues and Grayson is sacked

A 3-3 draw at home to bottom club Bolton Wanderers brought an end to Simon Grayson's woeful tenure as Sunderland manager.

Wolves returned to the top of the Championship as they rediscovered their winning habit at Norwich City, while previous leaders Sheffield United slipped up away to Queens Park Rangers.

The Blades dropped to third in the table as Cardiff City also leapfrogged them courtesy of a 3-1 home win over Ipswich Town, while Bristol City stay fourth after winning 2-0 away at Fulham.



GRABBAN DOUBLE NOT ENOUGH TO SAVE GRAYSON

Lewis Grabban scored twice in 12 minutes either side of half time to give Sunderland the lead in a home game for the first time in 2017, but bottom club Bolton bounced back in a dramatic draw at the Stadium of Light.

Sammy Ameobi had given Bolton the lead after 32 minutes before Grabban's double, but goals from Gary Madine and Karl Henry put the visitors back in front.

Paddy McNair's equaliser 11 minutes from time spared Sunderland's blushes against a Bolton team who have not won away in the Championship this season, but immediately after the game the club parted ways with Grayson, who leaves with a record of just one league win from 15 games.

Grayson's former club Leeds United - the division's form side earlier in the season – also suffered a bad night as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Derby County, leaving them with a record of four defeats from their last five Championship games.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga had given Leeds the lead before Sam Winnall scored twice inside the final 18 minutes to earn Derby their fourth consecutive victory.



WOLVES GO TOP WITH WIN AT NORWICH

Wolves ran out 2-0 winners at Norwich after a performance that suggested Saturday's defeat at QPR was little more than a blip.