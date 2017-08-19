Championship round-up: Hat-trick hero Conor Hourihane stars as Aston Villa finally grab first win of the season

Steve Bruce watched his side finally get their first win of the season: Getty

Conor Hourihane grabbed a hat-trick as Aston Villa answered their critics in style with a scintillating 4-2 home triumph over Norwich.

Keinan Davis made a sparkling first-team debut up front, and was involved in Villa's two first-half goals - scored by Hourihane and Andre Green.

The Canaries hit back with a 60th-minute strike from Josh Murphy, but Hourihane bagged his second eight minutes later and, although Norwich stormed back through Nelson Oliveira's strike on 79 minutes, Hourihane made sure of Villa's first Sky Bet Championship win of the season by completing his hat-trick five minutes from time.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's second-half goal helped Cardiff maintain their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory over fellow high-flyers Wolves.

After a goalless first half at Molineux, Joe Ralls converted Junior Hoilett's cross from the left after 54 minutes to give the Bluebirds the lead. Leo Bonatini levelled the contest from close range 13 minutes later, the first goal conceded by Cardiff in the Championship this season.

Mendez-Laing's fourth league goal of the season restored the lead for Neil Warnock's side in the 77th minute, though, as Wolves' own 100 per cent start was brought to an end.

Ipswich are hot on the heels of Cardiff after they completed their fourth win in succession with a comfortable 2-0 triumph at home to winless Brentford. Martyn Waghorn scored his fourth goal of the season in the 35th minute to put the Tractor Boys in front and Joe Garner added a second just after the break.

Nottingham Forest continued their fine start to the season by beating Middlesbrough 2-1 at the City Ground. Barrie McKay handed the hosts the lead after 16 minutes, while former Forest striker Britt Assombalonga, a £14million summer signing for Boro, wasted a couple of good chances either side of the break.

Daryl Murphy, brought in to replace Assombalonga, made the visitors pay with a 79th-minute penalty after Ben Gibson, who went on to score a consolation, fouled Ben Brereton in the box.​ David Nugent scored twice to leave Bolton still searching for their first win after a 2-1 defeat at the Macron Stadium.

Nugent put Derby in front after eight minutes and the former England striker added his second midway through the first half, with Gary Madine scoring a consolation in added time.

Idrissa Sylla scored a last-gasp winner as QPR came from behind to beat Hull 2-1 at Loftus Road. Jarrod Bowen handed Hull the lead after 35 minutes before Matt Smith levelled in the 74th minute and Sylla slotted home in added time.

Sheffield United secured bragging rights in the South Yorkshire derby against Barnsley with a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane in the early kick-off. Billy Sharp got the only goal of the game after 17 minutes, but both sides were reduced to 10 men as Leon Clarke and Angus MacDonald walked for clashing just before half-time.

Steven Fletcher's second-half strike secured Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 win at Fulham, Jordan Hugill scored the only goal in Preston's 1-0 victory against Reading, while Bristol City and Millwall played out a goalless draw.