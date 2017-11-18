CHAN 2018: Nigeria's 'Group C rivals not special' - Ubong Friday

The Akwa United forward is confident that with adequate preparation, it will difficult for any of their first round opponents to stop Super Eagles B

Ubong Friday says Nigeria has every chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of African Nations Championship 2018.

The draws for CHAN 2018 were held in Rabat, Morocco on Friday and the Eagles B side will slug it out with 2014 winners Libya, alongside Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea in Group C.

And Friday is of the view that their oppositions are no threat, given they are adequately prepared for the tourney.

“Our Group C rivals are not special. They cannot pose a threat to our qualification for the next round of the competition," Friday told Goal .

"I am not saying that we should underrate them but I don’t see us struggling to qualify if we prepare adequately for the competition.

“The opponents they have paired with us with cannot necessarily prevent us from qualifying to the next round but we cannot afford to underrate any team because football is evolving everywhere and all the nations in Africa are also stepping up.

“We need to focus on our own preparations and bother less about other teams in our group for now. It is after we have prepared adequately that we can start to gauge what we can achieve at the end of the competition.

Friday also urged the Nigeria Football Federation to release the prize money the Eagles B won at September's WAFU Cup of Nations held in Ghana after they came second behind the hosts.

“I want to so that we are yet to collect the prize money due to us for finishing second during the WAFU competition. I can’t actually understand what my teammates told me is causing the delay. If it is released, it will give the players adequately motivation ahead of the preparations for the CHAN.

Nigeria placed third in the CHAN competition in 2014 in their debut appearance in South Africa under late Stephen Keshi but the 2016 set that were led by Sunday Oliseh were unable to qualify from the group stage in Rwanda.

The competition will commence from January 13 through to February 4 with matches slated for Casablanca, Marrakech, Tangier and Agadir.