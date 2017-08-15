We will give CHAN Eagles good test, says Kano Pillars' Mohammed

The Masu Gida striker says they are eager to face the Nigeria’s representatives and help gauge their preparedness for the Squirrels

Kano Pillars striker, Adamu Mohammed is optimistic they will provide a good test for CHAN Eagles ahead of the team’s African Nations Championship qualifier return fixture against Benin Republic.

Nigeria succumbed to a late Amama Seibou penalty kick in the first leg played at the Stade de l’Amitie in Cotonou.

And ahead of the corresponding fixture, the Nigeria Football Federation have arranged a friendly match with Sai Masu Gida to keep them fired up ahead Saturday's must win tie.

“We are aware of the friendly match and we are going to give Eagles a tough time. It will be a good test for us too as we play against Abia Warriors this weekend. We want to let them know how far they have prepared for the return leg with Benin Republic. It won’t be easy for them at all,” Mohammed told Goal.

“The result we had in Gombe was against our expectations because we left for there with high hope that we are going to beat them after the home draw we had against Plateau United in the previous game.

“They (Gombe United) were very fortunate to get a goal but I must state that the rainfall affected our game plan. They capitalized on our mistake and held on to the only goal they scored.”