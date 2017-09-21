CHAN: Government approves Chan budget ahead of Caf’s Accra meeting

A Caf meeting that is set to rubber stamp Kenya’s fate will take place this weekend in Accra, Ghana

The Kenyan government has approved Sh4.2 billion budget for the Africa Nations Champions (Chan) set for January 2018.

The last minute rush by the government comes barely a day before Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) sits in Ghana to make its final pronouncement whether Kenya will be handed the hosting rights or Chan will be taken away.

A Caf Executive Committee meeting that is set to rubber-stamp Kenya’s fate will take place this weekend in Accra, Ghana.

With Kenyan clearly aware that time is not on her side, the government moved fast to restore some shred of hopes on the continental football governing body when it approved a budget ahead of the Accra meeting, a sign that could be seen as a way of injecting some level of confidence in Caf.

Kenya found herself in this situation following the heightened political environment brought about by the nullification of the last Presidential election by the Supreme Court.

The new election dates for fresh presidential polls have been set for October 17, though there are also fears that elections may overflow to the new year with both the government and opposition yet to agree on a common date.

Construction works in the four stadia, Kasarani, Nyayo, Kinoru and Kipchoge Keino are behind schedule though Caf team of inspectors who were in the country last week are said to be satisfied by the progress and remains optimistic the work will be completed in time for the game.