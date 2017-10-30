Your chance to meet Liverpool and Arsenal legends at COURTS Megastore!

Two well known former players from each club will be visiting the COURTS Megastore in November to greet the fans....

COURTS Megastore is bringing Liverpool and Arsenal fans a golden opportunity to interact with their favourite Masters Legends this November.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler will be joined by Luis Garcia, who won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005 while Robert Pires, who played for six years at Arsenal, and Nwankwo Kanu will also be present to interact with lucky fans.

The four legends will be present at the COURTS Megastore on November 11th where lucky fans will get to interact with their heroes.

Goal brings readers a chance to attend the event by participating in the contest below. There will be two questions, one on Arsenal and one on Liverpool, and all those who answer correctly will stand a chance to win a 'meet-and-greet' pass.

Goal will also give away a pair of VIP match tickets for the 2017 Masters Football series, where Liverpool, Arsenal and Singapore legends will battle it out for the ultimate title later that evening.

Five passes are up for grabs and the winners can also bring one person along for the event. Contest starts on October 27th and ends on November 6th. Please note that your name, mobile number and IC number is required to be eligible for the passes.

You do not want to miss this golden opportunity!

Rules:

1) It is the prerogative of Goal's editorial team to choose the lucky winners from all the eligible applicants.

2) The applicant must be a citizen of Singapore and must not be/related to any Goal employee.

3) By submitting the details, the applicant consents to share this data with the organiser and to be contacted by the organiser in relation to the contest.