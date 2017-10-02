Chandimal backs Sri Lanka to repeat Abu Dhabi heroics

Sri Lanka pulled off an unlikely win in the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday and Dinesh Chandimal is eyeing a series win.

Dinesh Chandimal is confident Sri Lanka's dramatic victory over Pakistan in the first Test will not prove to be a flash in the pan.

Evergreen spinner Rangana Herath spun the tourists to a sensational win in Abu Dhabi on day five, taking 6-43 as Pakistan were skittled out for only 114 to lose by 21 runs.

Herath sealed an unlikely triumph by trapping Mohammad Abbas to claim his 400th Test wicket on a famous day for Sri Lanka.

Chandimal's side were pilloried after India whitewashed them on home soil and the captain was delighted with their response and is optimistic there is more to come ahead of the second Test in Dubai, which starts on Friday.

"The guys gave hard work before the match started, and finally that hard work paid off," Chandimal said.

"As a team, we were below par in our performances [versus India], but we have waited for this win and finally we got it. Credit goes to all the players.

"They played some really good cricket and I'm sure this can continue throughout the series. We did more work on our fitness and fielding, and discipline. Everyone put their heart and soul into the practices, and the management put lots of hard work in."

Chandimal has seen Herath deliver time and time again over the years and is hoping age will continue to be no barrier for the canny 39-year-old tweaker.

"I just want him throughout my career," Chandimal said.

"I have no idea how long he is going to play, but I am sure he will do what he can for the team. Rangana is a team man. He is supportive to me and the players, with what he has learnt from cricket. Every young player goes to talk to him about his bowling and experiences."