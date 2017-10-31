Chandimal claims sorcerer helped Sri Lanka beat Pakistan

Sri Lanka overcame Pakistan in two Tests in the UAE and captain Dinesh Chandimal claimed a visit to a sorcerer helped them.

Dinesh Chandimal believes Sri Lanka's Test series victory over Pakistan was partially aided by sorcery.

Chandimal captained Sri Lanka in the two Tests in United Arab Emirates in October, scoring an unbeaten 155 in a 21-run win in Abu Dhabi and adding a fifty in the second match in Dubai.

The wicketkeeper-batsman told reporters he visited a 'meyni', a type of sorcerer, prior to the series and felt it played a role in his side's unlikely triumph.

"I am always ready to accept the blessings of anyone – whether it is a 'meyni' or any clergy," Chandimal told reporters.

"You can have talent, but without this blessing you can't move forward."

Chandimal's admission comes after Sri Lanka sports minister Dayasiri Jaysekara denied encouraging the team to seek the assistance of a sorcerer.

Despite coming out on top in the Tests, Sri Lanka were whitewashed by Pakistan in the one-day international and Twenty20 series.