Change is good for Enugu Rangers - Madu supports government reforms

The Flying Antelopes’ defender has thumbed up the state government's reorganization of the team ahead of next season's campaign.

Chibuzor Madu is confident the current reforms going on in the hierachy of Enugu Rangers will make the team better next season.

After lifting the Nigeria Professional Football League in 2016, the Flying Antelopes staged a disappointing title defense and have since been booted out of the Federation Cup.

They also had a forgettable time representing the country on the continent.

The club is currently undergoing some major shake ups with the dissolution of its board of management by the state government the biggest yet.

And Madu who was also an integral member of the team when they won the league title for the first time in 32 years believes the recent moves would help reposition the Flying Antelopes in the 2017-18 campaign.

“We have a lot to learn from what transpired in the just concluded season,” Madu told Goal.

"We were never up to the required standard at all and we must take responsibility for it. We started the season with so much expectations that we are going to retain the league title that it took the state 32 years to achieve but we were unable to realize it.

“The current reforms taking place in the team is good and I am sure it will make Rangers better next season. It was not too good that we couldn’t even muster any title challenge at all. I believe we were unable to manage the success of last season properly and we started the season very badly with the home loss.

“We tried as much as possible to recover from the embarrassing start but we were unable to recover from it. Rangers must bounce back in the coming season and we must all do our part to make that possible,” he concluded.