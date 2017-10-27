Changing of the guard at Old Trafford, a meeting of old friends in Liverpool and Arsene Wenger brings up 800

With Harry Kane out of Tottenham’s headline clash with Manchester United this weekend, an extra twist has been thrown in right at the last minute, Liverpool have also lost Philippe Coutinho for their entertaining of Huddersfield.

Slaven Bilic is one of three managers desperate to get a win this weekend as he looks to salvage his job, while David Unsworth wants to impress Everton enough to give him the job on a full-time basis – although he must do it against incoming Leicester manager Claude Puel.

Here are seven things to look out for this weekend in the Premier League…

Changing of the guard at Old Trafford?

For all its enticing on-field clashes, the most interesting duel in this weekend’s blockbuster fixture between Tottenham and Manchester United will take place in the dugouts at Old Trafford. The script writes itself, really. Mauricio Pochettino is the assured pretender. Fresh this week from entertaining Diego Maradona at Wembley and chaperoning Kane at the glitzy Fifa Best Football Awards, the Argentine seems to be threatening Jose Mourinho’s adopted role as the most box-office manager in the league. What’s more, this usurping is also being played out in footballing terms. Just compare Spurs’ electrifying dissection of the Liverpool defence on Sunday with United’s staid goalless draw at Anfield two weeks previously. Mourinho, however, has seen all of this before. Satisfied following the Red Devils’ 2-0 League Cup triumph at Swansea on Tuesday, he will now undoubtedly be relishing this chance to burst the bubble of the north Londoners and their young manager.

