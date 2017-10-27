Changing of the guard at Old Trafford, a meeting of old friends in Liverpool and Arsene Wenger brings up 800
With Harry Kane out of Tottenham’s headline clash with Manchester United this weekend, an extra twist has been thrown in right at the last minute, Liverpool have also lost Philippe Coutinho for their entertaining of Huddersfield.
Slaven Bilic is one of three managers desperate to get a win this weekend as he looks to salvage his job, while David Unsworth wants to impress Everton enough to give him the job on a full-time basis – although he must do it against incoming Leicester manager Claude Puel.
Here are seven things to look out for this weekend in the Premier League…
Changing of the guard at Old Trafford?
For all its enticing on-field clashes, the most interesting duel in this weekend’s blockbuster fixture between Tottenham and Manchester United will take place in the dugouts at Old Trafford. The script writes itself, really. Mauricio Pochettino is the assured pretender. Fresh this week from entertaining Diego Maradona at Wembley and chaperoning Kane at the glitzy Fifa Best Football Awards, the Argentine seems to be threatening Jose Mourinho’s adopted role as the most box-office manager in the league. What’s more, this usurping is also being played out in footballing terms. Just compare Spurs’ electrifying dissection of the Liverpool defence on Sunday with United’s staid goalless draw at Anfield two weeks previously. Mourinho, however, has seen all of this before. Satisfied following the Red Devils’ 2-0 League Cup triumph at Swansea on Tuesday, he will now undoubtedly be relishing this chance to burst the bubble of the north Londoners and their young manager.
Managers needing to impress
Everton will face Leicester this weekend against a fascinating backdrop of managerial change. With both clubs recently sacking their previous bosses – Craig Shakespeare was shown the door at Leicester last Tuesday, whilst Ronald Koeman left Goodison on Monday – Sunday represents a fresh start. While Michael Appleton’s midweek win was not enough to get him the job on a permanent basis from Puel, Unsworth is the players’ choice until the end of the season. Victory at the King Power would certainly impress that notion on the owners too.
City back to using proper footballs
Vibrant Manchester City will travel to the Hawthorns on Saturday expecting to continue their recent record-breaking form. In spite of a frustrating midweek Carabao Cup tie against a brave Wolves – in which boss Pep Guardiola was forced to call upon a number of first-team players from the substitutes bench - they will still fancy themselves to extend their club record unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 games. Also keep an eye on Sergio Aguero. Another goal for him here would make him City’s leading all-time goalscorer, leapfrogging Eric Brook and his 177-goal record that has stood for 77 years. This may prove easier for the prolific Argentine with the Premier League’s customised Nike football, after enduring the unpredictable flight of the Mitre ball used in Tuesday’s cup clash.
A meeting of old friends
Huddersfield’s visit to Anfield will throw up another fascinating managerial battle, with fellow Germans – and professed best friends – David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp facing each other as opposing managers in a competitive fixture for the first time. The two have evidently grown very close since first meeting as room-mates when playing for Mainz in the early 1990s. Wagner was Klopp’s best man and Klopp is godfather to one of Wagner’s daughters - they even look similar, both favouring stubble and thick-rimmed glasses. If meeting on the touchline will feel bizarre for the pair, then, both would still crave a victory, the Reds needing to bounce back from last week’s thrashing at Spurs and the Terriers keen to build upon their spirited triumph over Manchester United, knowing that a victory would see them leapfrog their opponents in the table.
800 for Wenger
A victory for Arsenal when they host Swansea on Saturday afternoon will see them climb back into the top-four, for a few hours at least. Manager Arsene Wenger, in his 800th Premier League match (now 10 off the record of Sir Alex Ferguson), will be hoping for an emphatic result after Swansea’s timid recent form. Although Swans boss Paul Clement will have a number of rested first-team players at his disposal after his side’s midweek League Cup meeting with Manchester United, the loss of Martin Olsson – the only defensive cover at left back – will be a further blow to confidence. At least the Welsh team can take heart from knowing that only Chelsea (four) have won more times away at the Emirates than they have (three).
Battle of the forgotten strikers
Two resurgent young strikers on either team may prove decisive when Chelsea visit the south coast for their late Saturday fixture against Bournemouth. The Blues will be hoping Michy Batshuayi can rediscover the aggression that was so central to their thrilling home victory against Watford last weekend; coming on as a substitute with 30 minutes remaining, the Belgian not only grabbed the equaliser but put in a determined defensive performance when Chelsea eventually went ahead. Since last season, only Olivier Giroud (seven) has scored more goals as a substitute in the Premier League than Batshuayi (five). The home team can take heart from the impressive return of Callum Wilson to the first team after a nine-month layoff in their midweek League Cup meeting with Middlesborough. Scoring one goal and making another, Wilson – as well as defender Nathan Ake, Bournemouth’s record £20m summer signing from Chelsea – will have to be at his best to get anything here from the champions, who seem to be gathering momentum after a difficult three game period without a win.
Basement battle
Goals. With the Hammers trip south of the Thames to Crystal Palace on Saturday, one of the most porous league defences will line up against its feeblest attack. Whilst West Ham have conceded three or more goals five times already this term, Palace have notched up a mere two goals after nine games. It may be a case, then, of whoever can improve quickest in this important clash at the bottom of the table.