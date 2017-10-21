Channel Vas Squash: India's Saurav Ghosal aims for Yorkshire pride

English connections remained in tact at the Channel VAS Championships after India's Saurav Ghosal, a University of Leeds graduate, advanced to his second world tour semi-final of the season.

Last month, Ghosal was handed "a squash lesson" by Friday's opponent, Egyptian Mohamed Abouelghar, in a 29-minute Macau Open final.

Yet there was little short change on offer at at St George's Hill, as the 31-year-old harried and pushed Abouelghar throughout their punishing 68-minute clash before accelerating at the death to win 11-9, 5-11, 8-11, 11-3, 11-8.

During his career, Ghosal has spent eight years learning his craft at Pontefract Squash Club, under the watchful eye of Malcolm Willstrop.

At the age of 80, Willstrop is still instructing and instilling his 50 years of squash craft at the Yorkshire club and Ghosal believes the stalwart coach has made him "90 per cent of the player I am today".

"Malcolm is not about the money," said Ghosal. "He is all about helping people grow, and I will be eternally grateful to him."

That passion could see him become the second qualifier to reach the Channel Vas final following Paul Coll's antics last year.

The world No 26 plays top seed Mohamed Elshorbagy in the semi-finals, with the Egyptian finding increasing rhythm and flair over his last two matches.

In the other semi-final, Ali Farag, of Egypt, ended Coll's defence with a perfect display of length, and his match-up with Peruvian Diego Elias has signs of being a classic in front of a knowledgeable Weybridge crowd.