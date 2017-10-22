Channel Vas Squash: Mohamed Elshorbagy claims title over Ali Farag

Mohamed Elshorbagy will surely return for England's next high profile event - the World Championships in December - as favourite to land a first title after claiming the Channel VAS Championships trophy on Sunday at St George's Hill, Surrey.

After a summer stint training with Australian great David Palmer, the Egyptian has reaped early season rewards with two titles, the latest coming courtesy of an 6-11, 11-9, 11-5, 12-10 win over his compatriot and another in-form player, Ali Farag.

Having exited the first round last year, the top seed took his time to settle at the compact glass court in Weybridge and secured his final berth without losing a game.

Meanwhile Egyptian Farag, the US Open champion, had to overcome Diego Elias of Peru in a semi-final thriller.

The final seemed to prove one step too far for Farag, in both energy levels and experience. Yet Farag, a brillant mover, did find himself 6-1 up in a superb fourth and, then, with game balls after Elshorbagy had rallied to 8-8.

But a fortuitous front wall nick moved Bristol-based Elshorbagy to Championship point a shade past the hour mark, which he duly converted to land a 26th tour title of an increasingly coveted career.

"I want to congratulate Ali and at the end I told him that we’ll have to play these matches until we retire because we’re going to play forever," said Elshorbagy.

"There’s a new rivalry happening between both of us and there’s a lot of respect."

The pair will travel to Doha this week for the Qatar Open, with the World Championships edging closer to its pre-Christmas date in Manchester.

Elshorbagy has twice been beaten by Ramy Ashour in the sport's global showpiece, but with the latter still injured and defending champion Gregory Gaultier returning from injury next week, the former world No.1's title aspirations remain in fine shape.