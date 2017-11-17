Chapa Dimba moves to Nyanza

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nyanza West-Branch hast attracted the highest entry in girls’ category with nine teams making it to the second round

Chapa Dimba na Safaricom football tournament moves to Nyanza where a total of 89 matches are lined up this weekend.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nyanza West will host the highest number of entry in girls’ category with nine teams making it to the second round.

Nyanza North that is expected to host 25 matches; five girls teams and 18 boys taking part in the tournament.

Only three girls’ teams made it to the next round in Nyanza South Branch compared to 22 boys teams who will be fighting for a slot into the next stage.

Stage one matches were played last weekend across different sub-branches attracted 285 games.

After stage two, the qualifying teams will move into inter-Sub Branches and finally into the regional finals where the boys and girls winners will represent Nyanza in the National finals to be played in Nairobi early next year.

Stage one matches will also be activated in four sub-branches in North Eastern this weekend; Wajir, Mandera, Garissa and Daadab.