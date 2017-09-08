Chapa Dimba tournament set to kick-off this weekend

Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama is the brand ambassador of the tournament

Over 300 teams will kick-off the inaugural edition of the Chapa Dimba tournament this weekend.

The competition will feature 1,342 boys’ teams and 282 girls’ teams from all over the country though Rift Valley has seen the highest number of entry at 300.

Both the Central and North Rift will kick-off the tournament in over 70 different venues this weekend before the competition moves to Western and Nyanza regions in October.

Coast and North Eastern editions will be staged in November as Central and Nairobi regions playoffs begin in January.

“We are glad that the journey to discovering Kenya’s next biggest football stars is finally about to kick-off. The Rift region has one of the highest number of teams so we expect to see some amazing action on the ground,” said Nick Mwendwa, FKF, President.

The competition seeks to develop grass root football, scout youth talent and eventually draft gifted players to the National team.

The winning teams will walk away with Sh1million each and an opportunity to go for an international winning camp in London in April 2018.

Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham midfielder, Victor Wanyama is the brand ambassador of the tournament.