Chappell earns final spot on US Presidents Cup team

Chappell, who won his first PGA Tour event earlier this season, earned the 10th and final automatic spot on the United States' Presidents Cup team.

The 31-year-old entered the second FedEx Cup play-off event neck and neck with Charley Hoffman for the final spot, but he beat the latter by two shots this week to pass him in the standings.

Hoffman will still have a chance to make the USA team when captain Steve Stricker announces his two captain's picks on Wednesday.

Phil Mickelson's return to form this week will likely make him an intriguing option for Stricker.

Brian Harman, Jason Dufner and Gary Woodland finished 12-14 in the standings with Mickelson finishing 15th.

World number one Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Dell Technologies Championship winner Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar and Patrick Reed joined Chappell in earning automatic bids.

The Presidents Cup gets underway at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey on September 28, with USA seeking a seventh successive victory against the Internationals.