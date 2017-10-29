Chargers' Bosa sets NFL record for most sacks through first 20 games

Joey Bosa's second-quarter sack of New England Patriots star Tom Brady on Sunday was the 19th of his two-year NFL career.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa set a record for most sacks by an NFL player through his first 20 games in the league.

Bosa's second-quarter sack of New England Patriots star Tom Brady on Sunday was the 19th of his two-year NFL career.

The 22-year-old's record-breaking sack came with the game tied 7-7 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

The previous record of 18.5 sacks was set by Aldon Smith with the San Francisco 49ers over the 2011 and 2012 seasons. The NFL began counting sacks as an official stat in 1982.

Bosa has 8.5 sacks through the Chargers' first eight games of the 2017 season.

The Chargers went on to lose 21-13 against the Patriots – their record dropping to 3-5.