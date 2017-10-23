Chargers, Rams and Jaguars record shutouts
Zero was the magic number in week seven of the NFL season as the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars all enjoyed shut-out victories.
The Jaguars sacked Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett 10 times in a 27-0 win on the road on Sunday.
It was the first shutout recorded by the Jaguars since 2006.
The Rams also had their way with the Arizona Cardinals, knocking quarterback Carson Palmer out of the game and holding the Cards to 193 yards of total offence in a 33-0 rout.
The Chargers handed the Denver Broncos their first shutout in 25 years with a 21-0 win at StubHub Center.
Denver had not been held scoreless since a 24-0 loss to the Oakland Raiders on November 22, 1992 – a streak of 394 games that was the NFL's longest.
The Colts had the NFL's second-longest streak at 375 games since their last shutout.
The Broncos, the Cardinals and the Jaguars were not the only teams held out of the end zone on Sunday.
The Tennessee Titans needed overtime to escape Cleveland with a 12-9 victory over the winless Browns.
The scoring came via field goals and the Browns still have zero wins for the season.
Joining the Browns with a goose egg in the win column are the San Francisco 49ers, who fell to 0-7 with a 40-10 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Chicago Bears' defence scored a pair of touchdowns in a 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. The Bears had just 153 yards of total offence and the Panthers turned the ball over three times in a game with zero offensive touchdowns.
The Packers' offence are also floundering without injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers following a 26-17 defeat to the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay were held without a passing touchdown for the first time since a 30-27 win over the Bears last December. Brett Hundley was 12 of 25 for only 87 yards with zero touchdown passes and an interception.
TRUBISKY LIMITED BUT BEARS WIN
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky attempted just seven passes and completed four against the Panthers. Chicago benefited from two defensive touchdowns and were just the fourth NFL team over the last 20 years to win a game despite completing fewer than five passes. The Bears were also the first team to win a game with seven-or-fewer pass attempts and five-or-fewer first downs since a Browns' win over the Philadelphia Eagles on December 3, 1950.
The 49ers turned their offence over to rookie C.J. Beathard, who became the 41st different quarterback to start a game this season. Packers quarterback Brett Hundley was starter number 40, making his first NFL start in place of injured QB Rodgers. Both first-time starters lost.
Browns tackle Joe Thomas left Sunday's loss to the Titans in the second half with a triceps injury that ended his streak of playing in 10,363 consecutive snaps.
PLAYING HIDE-AND-SEEK WITH PITTSBURGH
The Pittsburgh Steelers played a little game of hide-and-seek after JuJu Smith-Schuster's 31-yard touchdown reception.
Packers rookie Aaron Jones ran for 131 yards in the loss to the Saints, including a 46-yard touchdown to cap the opening drive.
New York Jets receiver Robby Anderson decided to chill in the front row after catching a first-quarter touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott played like a man possessed with 147 yards and three total touchdowns against the 49ers. Dallas tight end Jason Witten, who also scored in the game, provided a nice block on Elliott's second TD run.
Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin broke a scoreless tie against the Broncos with a 65-yard punt return midway through the first quarter.
HILTON BEOMOANS COLTS ROUT
Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton after the to the Jaguars: "The O-line's just got to play better. We've got to take some pride up front and block for [Brissett]. What if we put them back there to take those hits? You've got to start up front."
Thomas on the end of his consecutive snaps streak: "It wasn’t going to be an infinity streak."
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
New Orleans Saints 26-17 Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears 17-3 Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills 30-27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Minnesota Vikings 24-16 Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins 31-28 New York Jets
Los Angeles Rams 33-0 Arizona Cardinals
Jacksonville Jaguars 27-0 Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans 12-9 (OT) Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys 40-10 San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers 21-0 Denver Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers 29-14 Cincinnati Bengals
Seattle Seahawks 24-7 New York Giants
New England Patriots 23-7 Atlanta Falcons