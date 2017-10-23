Chargers, Rams and Jaguars record shutouts

It was all about defence as the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars thrived on Sunday.

The Jaguars sacked Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett 10 times in a 27-0 win on the road on Sunday.

It was the first shutout recorded by the Jaguars since 2006.

The Rams also had their way with the Arizona Cardinals, knocking quarterback Carson Palmer out of the game and holding the Cards to 193 yards of total offence in a 33-0 rout.

The Chargers handed the Denver Broncos their first shutout in 25 years with a 21-0 win at StubHub Center.

Denver had not been held scoreless since a 24-0 loss to the Oakland Raiders on November 22, 1992 – a streak of 394 games that was the NFL's longest.

The Colts had the NFL's second-longest streak at 375 games since their last shutout.

The Broncos, the Cardinals and the Jaguars were not the only teams held out of the end zone on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans needed overtime to escape Cleveland with a 12-9 victory over the winless Browns.

The scoring came via field goals and the Browns still have zero wins for the season.

Joining the Browns with a goose egg in the win column are the San Francisco 49ers, who fell to 0-7 with a 40-10 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chicago Bears' defence scored a pair of touchdowns in a 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. The Bears had just 153 yards of total offence and the Panthers turned the ball over three times in a game with zero offensive touchdowns.

The Packers' offence are also floundering without injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers following a 26-17 defeat to the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay were held without a passing touchdown for the first time since a 30-27 win over the Bears last December. Brett Hundley was 12 of 25 for only 87 yards with zero touchdown passes and an interception.