Charlie Austin penalty secures victory for Southampton as 10-man West Ham rue Marko Arnautovic red card

This was a tale of two natural finishers. Charlie Austin's late penalty gave Southampton victory after ten-man West Ham had come back from 2-0 down to level with two goals from Javier Hernandez.

The Mexico and former Manchester United striker showed why West Ham paid Bayer Leverkusen £16m for his signature last month with two opportunist efforts as the ten-man Hammers seemed to have snatched an improbable point. But another penalty-box predator, Austin, had the final word.

In the end, West Ham proved to be the perfect antidote to Southampton's goal drought at St Mary's. Saints had not scored in seven home games until poor marking allowed Manolo Gabbiadini put them ahead after eleven minutes, and Dusan Tadic made it 2-0 from a penalty after 38 minutes. By then the Hammers were down to ten men after Marko Arnautovic had been sent off for a foul on Jack Stephens.

The afternoon began badly for West Ham when defender Winston Reid left the field on a stretcher during the pre-match warm-up, but after nine minutes the Londoners came close to the opening goal when Michail Antonio found Arnautovic, whose shot sped just the wrong side of the near post.

But a minute later Southampton were ahead with a mirror image of the Hammers' move. Nathan Redmond was given all the time he wanted on the left to play the ball forward to Gabbiadini and he shot across Joe Hart and in with former Saints captain Jose Fonte far too slow to cover. It was the first time the home side had hit the net here for 587 minutes.

West Ham needed to reply, and after 22 minutes Arnautovic dived to nod Javier Hernandez' near-post cross goalwards, forcing a one-handed save from Fraser Forster.

Saints started Mario Lemina, their £18.1m record signing, from Juventus, and his first impact on the game came when his elbow caught Arnautovic on the side of the head as they challenged for a bouncing ball. The ferocity of Mark Noble's subsequent tackle on the Gabon midfield player suggested that the West Ham captain had been none too impressed with Lemina's challenge on Arnautovic.

Perhaps Arnautovic was in the mood to take revenge for the injury, which had required treatment. That may explain, although not justify, what happened next. As Jack Stephens passed the ball out of defence, Arnautovic charged into him from the side, his elbow catching the defender in the neck. It was a clear red card however much the Austrian protested his bewilderment at the decision.

