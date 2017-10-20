Charlie Daniels and Alfie Mawson first Premier League players to commit to Juan Mata's Common Goal

Bournemouth left-back Charlie Daniels and Swansea centre-back Alfie Mawson have become the first Premier League players to commit to Juan Mata’s Common Goal charity project.

Daniels, 31, and Mawson, 23, have both joined Mata and a number of professional players in pledging to donate at least 1 per cent of their Premier League salaries to high-impact football charities around the world.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini and Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels have already joined the initiative, as have USA Women’s internationals Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

Daniels has been ever-present at Bournemouth through the club’s rise from League One to the Premier League, and said it “seems right” to give back to society.

“I’ve experienced pretty much everything that you can live as a player in England, maybe that’s why I’ll never forget where I’ve come from,” Daniels said.

“Football is such an important part of my life, as it is for so many people in this country. It just seems right that our national sport gives something back to society. Common Goal is the most effective and long-lasting way for players to make a difference.

“If my pledge can help spread the idea of Common Goal, especially among the younger players, then it will be one of the proudest achievements of my career.”

Mawson, who joined Swansea last year, has also experienced the full panorama of English football. “It was only a few years ago that I was playing non-league and helping out my Dad at the weekends with his market stall,” he said.

Alfie Mawson in action for Swansea (Getty)