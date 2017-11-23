Chase hit with two-year ban for cocaine use

Rangi Chase failed a drugs test following Widnes Vikings' Super League loss to Wakefield Trinity in July.

Rangi Chase has been given a two-year ban after the Widnes Vikings half-back tested positive for cocaine.

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) and the Rugby Football League informed Widnes that Chase failed a drugs test in July, prompting the Super League club to suspend the playmaker.

Chase tested positive for benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – following a 36-8 loss to Wakefield Trinity and UKAD on Thursday suspended the 31-year-old until July 13, 2019.

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said: "As an experienced rugby league player who has represented both New Zealand Maori and England, as well as Super League clubs, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils, Rangi Chase has tarnished his career with this sanction.

"His two-year ban serves as a stark warning to athletes about the very real consequences of taking recreational drugs whilst competing in sport."

The 2011 Man of Steel joined Widnes on a permanent deal in July after initially making a loan move from Castleford Tigers.

New Zealand-born Chase has had a number of off-field issues in his career and retired before signing for Castleford last year.