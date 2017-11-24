Chawrasia's challenge on track in Hong Kong

Thomas Aiken made a move on Friday, but the South African could not reel in SSP Chawrasia, who built on his overnight Hong Kong Open lead.

SSP Chawrasia extended his Hong Kong Open lead after carding a four-under 66 in Fanling on Friday, as Thomas Aiken moved outright second.

Indian Chawrasia sat a shot clear after the opening round of the European Tour event.

Five birdies and a lone bogey on day two saw him reach nine under for the tournament, leading by two from South African Aiken, who posted the lowest score of the day with a six-under 64.

Swedes Alexander Bjork and Joakim Lagergren hold a share of third alongside Julian Suri and Poom Saksansin at five under.

"It's a great round today," Chawrasia was quoted as saying by the European Tour.

"I was five under at one time and then three-putted number 14 but, still, it's a good score four under - I'm happy."

Asked what his approach will be during the weekend, the four-time European Tour winner said: "I'm just following my game. Same thing I'm playing the last two days, exactly the same strategy.

"Obviously I'm under pressure a little bit, pressure is always tough so I can manage, hopefully, the next two days."

Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood carded a second successive 68 to sit tied seventh at four under, one shot ahead of a group containing Justin Rose, who narrowly missed out on the season-ending prize to his fellow Englishman at the DP World Tour Championship last weekend.