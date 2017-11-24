Chawrasia's challenge on track in Hong Kong
SSP Chawrasia extended his Hong Kong Open lead after carding a four-under 66 in Fanling on Friday, as Thomas Aiken moved outright second.
Indian Chawrasia sat a shot clear after the opening round of the European Tour event.
Five birdies and a lone bogey on day two saw him reach nine under for the tournament, leading by two from South African Aiken, who posted the lowest score of the day with a six-under 64.
Swedes Alexander Bjork and Joakim Lagergren hold a share of third alongside Julian Suri and Poom Saksansin at five under.
"It's a great round today," Chawrasia was quoted as saying by the European Tour.
"I was five under at one time and then three-putted number 14 but, still, it's a good score four under - I'm happy."
Asked what his approach will be during the weekend, the four-time European Tour winner said: "I'm just following my game. Same thing I'm playing the last two days, exactly the same strategy.
"Obviously I'm under pressure a little bit, pressure is always tough so I can manage, hopefully, the next two days."
Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood carded a second successive 68 to sit tied seventh at four under, one shot ahead of a group containing Justin Rose, who narrowly missed out on the season-ending prize to his fellow Englishman at the DP World Tour Championship last weekend.