Chawrasia expects to feel the nerves in Hong Kong

With the pack closing in at the Hong Kong Open, SSP Chawrasia expects to feel the pressure on Sunday.

SSP Chawrasia acknowledged that he will have to control his nerves when he bids to complete a wire-to-wire victory at the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

The Indian took a two-stroke lead into Saturday's round three, but Wade Ormsby and Rafa Cabrera Bello shot up the leaderboard on moving day to close within one.

Chawrasia's card included two birdies and just one bogey in a round of 69, to leave him on 10 under for the tournament, and the 39-year-old - whose only top-10 finish in 2017 came with a victory at the Hero Indian Open in March - admits the pressure is mounting.

"I'm missing a couple of putts but still one under, I'm happy," said Chawrasia. "Still one more round so I'm looking forward to tomorrow.

"It's a little bit of added pressure but I can manage that a little bit. That's why sometimes I think I'm missing a couple of putts but I will think tomorrow, 'I can do something'.

"If I feel nervous the other players also will be nervous but I'm okay. I'm playing many times in the same conditions so I'm all right."

Spaniard Cabrera Bello, last year's runner-up, recorded the joint-low round of the day with a sublime six-under 64 at the Hong Kong Golf Course, to sit in a tie for second.

His card included six birdies, two bogeys and an eagle at the 10th, where the pin had been brought forward.

Ormsby also moved into contention with a blemish-free round of 65, and he will also start Sunday's final round just one stroke back.

Race to Dubai victory Tommy Fleetwood is only two shots behind in a three-way tie for third, but Thomas Aiken - who began the day in second - endured a nightmare four-over 74 and is now seven shots back in 27th.