Cheer up Crystal Palace fans - your team's woeful start still leaves a 43% chance of survival

The situation could scarcely look more bleak at Crystal Palace. Rooted to the bottom of the table, increasingly few will believe there is any way out of this mess.

And yet, but for Michail Antonio's inexplicable decision to float a hopeless cross into Wayne Hennessey's area with the clocking ticking into the final of seven added minutes at Selhurst Park on Saturday, Palace's problems would actually have been even worse.

Only that error in judgement allowed the move which led to Wilfried Zaha's late equaliser and a crucial first draw of the season.

That left Palace with a total of four points from 10 games which, along with goal difference of minus 17, leaves Roy Hodgson's men with the sixth-worst record ever seen at this stage of a Premier League season.

On the face of it, there doesn't look like much chance that their stay in the top flight will go beyond this campaign, but history suggests they might just have a shot at survival after all.

Hope after all? Roy Hodgson celebrates Wilfried Zaha's late equaliser against West Ham