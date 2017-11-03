Cheer up Crystal Palace fans - your team's woeful start still leaves a 43% chance of survival
The situation could scarcely look more bleak at Crystal Palace. Rooted to the bottom of the table, increasingly few will believe there is any way out of this mess.
And yet, but for Michail Antonio's inexplicable decision to float a hopeless cross into Wayne Hennessey's area with the clocking ticking into the final of seven added minutes at Selhurst Park on Saturday, Palace's problems would actually have been even worse.
Only that error in judgement allowed the move which led to Wilfried Zaha's late equaliser and a crucial first draw of the season.
That left Palace with a total of four points from 10 games which, along with goal difference of minus 17, leaves Roy Hodgson's men with the sixth-worst record ever seen at this stage of a Premier League season.
On the face of it, there doesn't look like much chance that their stay in the top flight will go beyond this campaign, but history suggests they might just have a shot at survival after all.
Of the five instances when a team have been worse off after 10 games than the current Crystal Palace side, two have managed to avoid the drop, the most impressive of which was Tony Pulis's Crystal Palace of 2013/14. That team took just three points from their first 10 games under Ian Holloway, only to recover under Pulis to such dramatic effect that they finished 11th.
In 1994/95, Everton stayed up after starting off with three points from their first 10 games, though that was back when the Premier League season was 42 games long. Only goal difference sent Manchester City down in the first 38-game campaign a year later, after they had started the season with just two points from 10 games.
And they very nearly survived, after Alan Ball infamously gave his players the wrong information during their final match of the season, instructing them to waste time and play for a draw late on when they still needed a win. Clearly, as poor a record as Palace currently, they should still hold some hope of beating the drop.
There have been nine occasions other than this season where a team has gained exactly four points from their first 10 matches (but every one has had a better goal record than Crystal Palace's current tallies of four goals scored, 21 conceded). Of those nine, four survived, of which two occurred in the last four seasons.
All this adds up to the fact that in the last four years alone, there have been three instances of teams avoiding relegation after taking four points or fewer from their first 10 games, when realistically, few would give any side to have made such a woeful start any chance of survival whatsoever.
In total, six of the 14 teams to have taken four or fewer points from their first 10 games of a Premier League season have beaten the drop: that's a 43 per cent survival rate.
Things hardly look bright at Selhurst Park, where many fans will have already started to assume life beyond this season will be in the Championship. Hodgson, Zaha and co. have a huge task ahead if they are to beat the drop, but history shows there is rather more cause for optimism than a glance at their lowly position in the table initially suggests.