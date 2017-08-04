Rugby union: Cheika includes seven debutants in Australia's Bledisloe Cup squad

Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika announced his team on Friday, ahead of the blockbuster clash with the All Blacks in Sydney on August 19.

Rugby League converts Marika Koroibete and Curtis Rona are among seven debutants named in Australia's 34-man squad for the opening Bledisloe Cup Test against world champions New Zealand.

Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika announced his team Friday, with Koroibete and Rona included ahead of the blockbuster clash in Sydney on August 19.

Koroibete – who was named in Australia's squad for last year's European tour but did not play – swapped NRL side Melbourne Storm for Melbourne Rebels in 2017.

Former Canterbury Bulldogs star Rona – now playing for Western Force – has also been called up along with Billy Meakes, Jordan Uelese, Izack Rodda, Adam Korczyk and Izaia Perese.

Will Genia and Bernard Foley have been named vice-captains, deputising for Michael Hooper, who replaced outgoing Stephen Moore.

"Will and Bernard are starting to find their voice as real leaders within the team and will be valuable assets to the captain in Michael," Cheika said.



"They [Will and Bernard] have been selected because both of them are hungry to win and are prepared to keep both themselves and their team to the high standards required to take the Wallabies to be the best."

The Wallabies face the All Blacks at ANZ Stadium before travelling to Dunedin on August 26.

Australia squad:

Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Kane Douglas, Tetera Faulkner, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper Sekope Kepu, Adam Korczyk, Sean McMahon, Stephen Moore, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Lopeti Timani, Jordan Uelese, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete,Tevita Kuridrani, Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona, Henry Speight.