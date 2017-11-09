Cheika trusts in Kerevi as Foley and Genia return for Wallabies

Samu Kerevi will start for Australia at centre against Wales ahead of Karmichael Hunt as Michael Cheika keeps faith with the incumbent.

Michael Cheika wants Samu Kerevi to show what he can do when Australia, boosted by the inclusion of Bernard Foley and Will Genia, take on Wales this weekend.

After scoring two tries during the 63-30 victory over Japan in Yokohama on Saturday, Kerevi has been retained in the starting XV at centre ahead of Karmichael Hunt.

"I think Samu's a very, very good player and I know he hasn't had it all his way this year so I'm eager to see him fight back and hold a spot in the team," head coach Cheika said.

"A really good thing for us is we've got options around how we can set up because Karmichael can go to full-back or centre, Samu can go 12 or 13, [Reece] Hodge can play pretty much anywhere now, and [Kurtley] Beale can play 12, full-back or fly-half if we need."

Fly-half Foley and scrum-half Genia have recovered from illness and a calf injury respectively to start at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, where Beale will play at full-back in the absence of Israel Folau, who is taking a break from the game for the remainder of the year.

Australia: Kurtley Beale, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Samu Kerevi, Reece Hodge, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu, Rob Simmons, A Coleman, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (c), Sean McMahon.

Replacements: Stephen Moore, Tom Robertson, Allan Alaalatoa, Matt Philip, Ben McCalman, Nick Phipps, Karmichael Hunt, Henry Speight.