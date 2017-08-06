Chelimo stops Kiplagat from making marathon history

Edna Kiplagat narrowly failed to win an historic third world marathon gold when she was beaten by Rose Chelimo of Bahrain on Sunday.

Kiplagat looked on track to secure an unprecedented third marathon gold but, in a thrilling finale, Kenyan-born Bahraini athlete Chelimo edged ahead to claim gold in a time of two hours, 27 minutes and 11 seconds.

Kenya's Kiplagat, world champion in 2011 and 2013, was seven seconds back and had to settle for silver, while American Amy Cragg narrowly pipped Flomena Cheyech Daniel to bronze after chasing her down ahead of the finish line at the Tower of London.

Catarina Ribeiro made an early break, but the Portuguese runner was caught by Alyson Dixon at the 10km mark, the Briton hitting the front and stretching her lead to 22 seconds at 15km.

At the halfway point Dixon was 32 seconds clear and looking strong, but with Kiplagat and Chelimo in the chasing pack, her advantage was then gradually eroded, Dixon having led for over an hour.

As Dixon fell away, a group of 14 remained in touch at the two-hour mark, creating the enticing prospect of a sprint finish.

But a timely injection of pace from Chelimo stretched out the pack, with Kiplagat staying on her shoulder in a new leading group of four, the veteran then edging in front with 2km to go.

Kiplagat's experience looked to be enough to seal her place in the history books, but Chelimo still had enough in her legs to burst ahead again and claim her first world title. In doing so, she earned revenge for April's Boston Marathon, where she was second to Kiplagat.