Morata header gives Blues deserved win over Man Utd

Manchester United looked desperately out of sorts as Chelsea claimed a deserved 1-0 win thanks to Alvaro Morata's header at Stamford Bridge.

Alvaro Morata's superb second-half header secured a deserved 1-0 Premier League win for Chelsea over an insipid Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish striker was reportedly close to a move to Jose Mourinho's side before his eventual switch to the Blues and he haunted United with the game's decisive moment in the 55th minute.

The former Real Madrid man escaped the attentions of United's three central defenders – Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones – to meet Cesar Azpilicueta's cross with an immaculate header and secure all three points for Antonio Conte's side.

United looked bright in the opening 20 minutes – coming close through Marcus Rashford's looping header – but faded badly and posed little threat during a desperately poor second-half display.

The defeat means they are now eight points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, whose seemingly unstoppable march at the summit continued with a comprehensive 3-1 win over Arsenal earlier on Sunday.

Chelsea, who have now lost just once to United at Stamford Bridge in 16 league games, remain in fourth place, but are just a point behind their beaten opponents and Tottenham.

Conte responded to Tuesday's calamitous defensive display against Roma by replacing David Luiz with Andreas Christensen, while N'Golo Kante returned to the midfield after six games out with injury.

Chelsea had the ball in the net after just six minutes and might well feel aggrieved to have seen it disallowed. Marcos Alonso's cross was met in slapstick fashion by Jones, who skewed a volley past David de Gea, but referee Anthony Taylor ruled that Morata had pushed the England defender in the back.