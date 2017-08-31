Chelsea make £32 million Drinkwater offer but have yet to approach Mahrez

The Blues are expecting to secure the midfielder but are facing more negotiations over financial terms with the Foxes

Danny Drinkwater's move to Chelsea is edging closer after the Premier League champions upped their bid for the Leicester midfielder to £32 million on transfer deadline day, Goal understands.

The England international has handed in a transfer request in an attempt to secure his move away from Leicester before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea have been trying to finalise a deal for Drinkwater for the past month as they hope to add another English player to their squad after two Premier League games of fielding none in their starting line-up.

Leicester's original asking price for the 27-year-old was £40m but Chelsea are expecting to bring that down a little with the transfer window closing at 23:00 BST.

The Foxes, meanwhile, are pushing to secure a deal for Sporting's Adrien Silva as a replacement for Drinkwater after their attempts to sign him failed last summer.

Drinkwater's team-mate Riyad Mahrez has also been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge but it is understood that no approach has yet been made.

Chelsea are also no longer favourites to sign Fernando Llorente after Tottenham agreed a £15m fee to sign the 32-year-old striker from Swansea City.