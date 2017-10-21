Chelsea 4 Watford 2: Batshuayi, Azpilicueta spare champions' blushes

Antonio Conte breathed a sigh of relief after Chelsea came from behind to snatch a 4-2 win over Watford.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Michy Batshuayi proved Chelsea's heroes as they battled to a thrilling 4-2 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Batshuayi came off the bench to make it 2-2, with Watford having led for much of the second half through Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra, before Azpilicueta and the Belgium international secured the win in the dying minutes.

The result came on the back of consecutive defeats for the Premier League champions and the pressure on boss Conte is likely to ease somewhat, with the Blues registering only their second win in five league games.

Chelsea started the match in stunning style as Pedro's wonderstrike, the 8000th goal scored in the club's 112-year history, put them ahead in the 12th minute.

Watford, who had claimed 10 points out of 12 on the road under Marco Silva before Saturday's meeting, responded before the break through Doucoure's strike and Pereyra put them ahead just after half-time.

Conte's decision to take off Alvaro Morata for Batshuayi was greeted with boos by some Chelsea fans but the striker responded to his doubters with an excellent header from Pedro's cross to level the scores.

Azpilicueta then popped up to convert the third before Batshuayi added a fourth in injury time, giving Conte a much-needed boost and lifting his side above Watford into fourth in the table.

A confident-looking Watford were the better side in the early exchanges but fell behind to Pedro's moment of magic.

The Spain winger collected Eden Hazard's pass from a short corner and let fly with a first-time strike that curled beyond the motionless Heurelho Gomes and in off the left-hand post.

Watford felt aggrieved that the initial corner was given, with Hazard having run the ball out of play himself on the byline, but their frustrations would have been greater had Gomes not stood up well to stop Cesc Fabregas chipping home a second goal from close range.