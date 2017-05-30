Chelsea accept £10m Begovic bid from Bournemouth

The Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper looks set to leave Stamford Bridge after playing just two Premier League games under Antonio Conte this season

Chelsea have accepted a £10 million bid from AFC Bournemouth for Asmir Begovic, Goal can confirm.

The goalkeeper has not yet agreed personal terms with the Cherries, and the formality of a medical still needs to take place.

Begovic joined Chelsea from Stoke City for a fee of around £8 million in 2015, but has made just 33 appearances for the Blues since then.

He had been linked with a move in January, but Chelsea's failure to draft in Celtic's Craig Gordon or another adequate replacement saw the club retain his services until the end of the season.

During that transfer window, Begovic spoke of his disappointment at not featuring regularly and revealed his desire to leave for more first-team opportunities.

"I find it very difficult, not playing for a long time and that’s something that I would like to do. If the club would allow me to do that, under the right circumstances, then that’s what I’ll do," Begovic said in January.

"If not, I will continue to work hard and support everyone and the team. I have a huge respect for the manager and the club so they know my feelings and it is nothing other than wanting to play."

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international played just twice in the Premier League in 2016-17, conceding five goals, and is now set to move on.

Begovic will compete with Artur Boruc for the No.1 shirt should he complete a move to Bournemouth.