Chelsea agree £35million fee to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as the clubs agree a fee of £35million for his transfer to Stamford Bridge.

The England international will now begin talks over a new five year contract with Chelsea before making the switch across London to join up with the Premier League champions.

Pending a medical at St George's Park, the 24-year-old is expected to become Chelsea's fifth first-team signing of the summer after the club previously brought in Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata.

Chelsea are keen on strengthening their English core after fielding no players from the country in the last two fixtures. Oxlade-Chamberlain's move has allowed Chelsea to release Jeremie Boga, who has renewed his contract but gone on a season-long loan to Birmingham City.

Arsenal had offered a new contract to Oxlade-Chamberlain but he rejected all his club's offers with only one-year remaining on his current deal. Arsene Wenger's side have decided to cash in on the midfielder, rather than lose him for free next summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could be the first of several big names to arrive at Chelsea with the club also in talks with Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater.

Ashley Cole was the last player to move from Arsenal to Stamford Bridge over 11 years ago.