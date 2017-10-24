Chelsea's David Luiz dropped from Brazil squad ahead of friendly against England

Brazil have left out Chelsea defender David Luiz for their friendlies against Japan and England next month.

Luiz will not be joining seven Premier League co-stars - Ederson, Danilo, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Phillipe Coutinho, Roberto Firmono and Willian - against Japan in Lille on November 10 and against the Three Lions at Wembley four days later.

Paris Saint-Germain's world record signing Neymar and Juventus winger Douglas Costa are also in the squad.

"We called Costa at times in which he had physical problems, and that did not give him the chance to perform well," said Tite in a news conference on Friday. "In the latest games we watched, he is going back to his level."

When Luiz last played for his national side in March, they beat Australia in a 4-0 friendly.

But in place of Luiz, Tite is trying out Jemerson who shone during Monaco's title campaign last season.

Though Japan and England are not the easiest of tests, both having qualified for the World Cup, Brazil's priority is to try out midfielders and forwards.

The coach even said he would rotate the captaincy during the World Cup.

"There is an idea behind this: We all have responsibilities," said Tite.

He added: "In the 1958 World Cup final Sweden scored against Brazil and Didi went to the back of the net, talked to all the players. And he was not the captain, but he behaved like one. Every player has to behave as if he was the captain."

Brazil squad for friendlies against Japan and England

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Danilo (Manchester City), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Miranda (Inter Milan), Jemerson (Monaco)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Paulinho (Barcelona), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Giuliano (Zenit St. Petersburg), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea), Diego (Flamengo) Douglas Costa (Juventus)

Forwards: Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Diego Souza (Sport Recife), Taison (Shahktar Donetsk)