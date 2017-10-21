Chelsea's goalscoring defenders maintain incredible Premier League record

The Blues' defenders have scored 19 times since the beginning of last season, more than any other club

Chelsea came from behind to win 4-2 against Watford, and continue a truly amazing record in the Premier League.

Cesar Azpilicueta scored in the 87th minute to put the Blues ahead, marking the 19th time a defender has scored for the Blues since the start of last season.

West Brom 4/1 to beat Southampton

That number is higher than any other club in the top-flight, with Azpilicueta at the forefront of creating goals — he has netted once this season and also laid on four assists.

This season, Azpilicueta and David Luiz have both scored once, while Marcos Alonso has two goals to his name — both scored in the club's early-season 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Chelsea's win over Watford moves them fourth in the Premier League table, ahead of the Hornets, and six points behind leaders Manchester City.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes