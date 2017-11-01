Chelsea's N'Golo Kante only 50-50 to face Manchester United this weekend

N'Golo Kante is touch and go to play against Manchester United: Chelsea FC

N'Golo Kante is still only 50-50 to play for Chelsea against Manchester United on Sunday, as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

The influential French midfielder is back in training with the first team, and it had been anticipated that he might return for the eventual 3-0 thrashing away to Roma on Tuesday night, but manager Antonio Conte spoke with the player before the game and they decided it wasn't yet right to start him.

Asked when he came through the mixed zone whether he would be ready for Sunday's crunch match, Kante signalled that he would be 50-50.

Conte will continue to assess the situation over the next few days.

The Blues boss meanwhile told Italian media: "After an important muscular problem, it would be stupid to risk it, so when Kante feels at 100 per cent, he will return to playing."

