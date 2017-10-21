Chelsea's rousing final flourish sees off Watford but performance raises as many questions as it answers

Antonio Conte shuffled the pack and perhaps even saved his job. A relentlessly open game ended with a rousing final flourish, Chelsea pulling clear late on with two goals from substitute Michy Batshuayi, having looked buried after an hour.

And while Chelsea showed the resolve of champions, and Conte his tinker’s touch, it was really a performance that raised as many questions as it answered. After cancelling out Pedro’s early goal on the stroke of half-time, Watford tore into Chelsea after the break, trampling over their midfield and creating enough chances to put the match out of sight.

Manager Marco Silva will rue the two glaring misses by Richarlison at 2-1 up, that if converted might have snapped Chelsea’s resistance once and for all.

But the introduction of Batshuayi for the last 30 minutes, combined with a couple of nifty formation shifts, succeeded in turning the game back Chelsea’s way. Freed from their defensive responsibilities, the outstanding Pedro and another substitute in Willian were able to turn their lasers on the Watford defence. Cesar Azpilicueta was switched from the right flank to the left, from where he drifted in to head in the decisive goal, putting Chelsea 3-2 up.

Batshuayi may well have put the burners on his Chelsea career, too. This sparkling cameo was a reminder that he is still capable of being the £33 million striker that Chelsea signed last summer, as long as he is used correctly. Batshuayi with his back to goal is no good to anyone except the opposition. But given the licence to run at defences and spring the offside trap, he is a force. He can expect another run-out in the League Cup against Everton in midweek.

And yet the concerns over Chelsea’s defensive frailties will simply not go away. Conte may ultimately have won the day, but this is not the sort of football with which he made his name, probably even not the sort of football he wants to be playing. The combination of Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko in midfield is currently conceding a goal every 38 minutes, and without N’Golo Kante, Conte will have been alarmed at the lack of cover they provided.