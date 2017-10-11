Chelsea and Black Stars defender Baba eye’s December return

The defender who’s endured a frustrating year, sidelined since January with knee ligament damage, is targeting a December return to action

Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba has revealed that he will return to action before the end of the year.

Amid club football uncertainty, the 23-year-old has taken huge strides on his road to recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered at the Nations Cup in Gabon early this year.

“My recovery is going well, hopefully, God willing by December I should be able to get some games at club level,” Rahman told GraphicSports.

“I have been training but I still have some small pains in my knee. The medical staff are still working on me and I will be fully fit soon.”

Rahman, who is contracted to Chelsea where he is also undergoing rehabilitation, has been omitted by Antonio Conte from his Premier League and Champions League squads and will now have to wait for January to see if he will be registered for either competition or sought another loan move.