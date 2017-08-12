Chelsea boss Conte hints at starting Batshuayi over £70m man Morata

Antonio Conte is prepared to take “risks” with his Chelsea team selection, with it possible Michy Batshuayi could start ahead of Alvaro Morata.

The Blues have spent a club-record £70 million bolstering their attacking ranks this summer, with a high-profile addition brought in from Real Madrid.

With Diego Costa deemed surplus to requirements, Spain international Morata was identified as the man to fill his boots.

The 24-year-old is, however, having to adjust to life in England and it could be that a man snapped up 12 months ago gets the opportunity to lead the line after impressing with five goals in pre-season.

Conte told the club’s official website on his striking conundrum: “It’s a great possibility for Michy. He has played every [pre-season] game from the start and it’s very important for him to play well.

“Michy is working very well, he is putting 120 per cent in every moment during the training session and during the game. We are talking about a young player. He needs to develop, but for sure he is trying to put his best in every moment of the day.

“We worked very hard with him last season. He didn’t play a lot but I think he adapted himself to our style of football. He has a lot of space to improve, he is a young player and he needs to continue to work and to improve.”

Conte insists he will have no problem making tough decisions this season, with Chelsea having to handle the pressure of being Premier League title holders, while also returning to Champions League competition.

He added: “I have always worked with great pressure. It’s normal.

“It’s important to face the pressure in the right way. Sometimes you are more serious, sometimes you laugh. It’s important to have this habit to face the pressure.

“For young players it is difficult because they are not used to the pressure. They can pay for the pressure.

“It’s very difficult to judge a young player only during the training session, but there are moments you have to take risks because you don’t have other possibilities and you have to go with the young player.”