Chelsea call for end to anti-Semitic Morata chant

The Stamford Bridge club want their supporters to get behind the team but have said that the language of some of some fans is "not acceptable at all"

Chelsea have called upon fans to stop singing a song about striker Alvaro Morata that contains an anti-Semitic reference.

The Spain international opened the scoring as the Blues defeated Leicester 2-1 away from home on Saturday, prompting the chant that the club has called to end.

"The language in that song is not acceptable at all. Alvaro has requested supporters stop singing it," a spokesman said.

"The club and the players appreciate the fans' passionate support away from home, of course, but the language in that song is not acceptable at all.

"I've spoken to Alvaro about it. Alvaro does not want to be connected with that particular song in any way and both the player and club request the supporters stop singing it with immediate effect."

Morata has made a strong start to his time in the Premier League, scoring three goals in his first four outings, having missed a penalty in the Community Shield against Arsenal at the beginning of August.

He has quickly grown to become a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge as a consequence.