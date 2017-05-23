Chelsea are capable of defeating Arsenal, says Victor Moses

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown at Wembley, the Nigerian feels the Blues have the ability to subdue the Gunners

Victor Moses has stated Chelsea’s readiness to round up the 2016/2017 season with a double when they face Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Following a sterling performance that handed the Blues their fifth Premier League title on Sunday, Antonio Conte’s men have shifted their attention on winning their second title of the season.

Still basking in the euphoria of his side's EPL triumph, the 26-year-old is looking forward to picking up another winners medal at Wembley.

“It’s the happiest day of my life, I’m absolutely buzzing,” Moses told the club’s website

“The most important thing was winning the 30 games, we took that very seriously so we’re really happy.

“Now the Premier League is done and we have to switch our focus to the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday. We’re looking forward to it and we know we have the players who are capable of winning the game.”

Victory for Arsene Wenger's men against the Stamford Bridge giants will make them the most successful team in the history of the championship with 13 titles.