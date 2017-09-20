Chelsea confident of recruitment compliance amid FIFA investigation

FIFA has opened an investigation into Chelsea's recruitment, but the club are adamant they comply with the body's statutes and regulations.

Chelsea insist they comply "with all FIFA statutes and regulations when recruiting players" after world football's governing body confirmed an investigation into the Premier League club is ongoing regarding the signing of young talent.

Reports emerged in the British media on Tuesday claiming FIFA had started looking into Chelsea's recruitment of foreign footballers under the age of 18.

Chelsea were investigated over the signing of Gael Kakuta from Lens in 2007 and were given a transfer ban two years later, before the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in their favour following an appeal.

The signing of Bertrand Traore was examined in 2016, but Chelsea were cleared of any wrongdoing.

When contacted by Perform, FIFA said: "We can confirm that an investigation is ongoing in relation to the club, however please note that we cannot provide any details concerning the matters under investigation."

Chelsea, though, are confident that they have followed all the necessary regulations.

A Chelsea spokesman told Perform: "Chelsea FC complies with all FIFA Statutes and Regulations when recruiting players."