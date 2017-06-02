Chelsea earn £150m as Premier League payments revealed

The Italian goalkeeper, who worked with the Blues boss at Juventus, is expecting the Premier League champions to be even stronger next season

The Premier League paid almost £2.4 billion in payments to its 20 clubs in 2016-17 it has been revealed.

As the first season under the new lucrative television contract, the English top flight has paid out record fees to its 20 clubs, vastly improving on last term's payments which totalled £1.6bn.

Champions Chelsea were rewarded the most, earning a total of £150,811,183 from the richest division in the world. By contrast, Leicester City received £93.2m after finishing first in 2015-16, which is less than this year's bottom-placed side Sunderland earned (£93.5m).

Second-placed Tottenham were given £145.5m, which is less than third and fourth placed Manchester City (£146.9m) and Liverpool (£146.1m) as their facilities fees - based on each time a club's matches are broadcast in the UK - were higher, while Manchester United's £141m topped the £139.6m Arsenal received despite finishing below them.

The total is a combination of TV and commercial revenue, merit payments and facilities fees in addition to the equal share of £35m paid to all 20 sides. A total of £781.8m was paid in overseas TV revenue, with each team receiving £39m and a further £4.8m each from commercial deals.

It has also been revealed that the three sides relegated from the top flight last season - Aston Villa, Norwich City and Newcastle United - were given £40.9m in parachute payments.