Chelsea face Atletico Madrid and Roma in Champions League group stage

Conte's Chelsea qualified for the Champions League as last year's Premier League winners: Getty

Chelsea will take on Atletico Madrid, Roma and Karabag in the group stages of the Champions League.

Chelsea lost to Atletico in the 2014 Champions League semi-finals as the Madrid side went on to lose the final to crosstown rivals Real.

The Blues have won two of their four meetings with the team from the Italian capital; a 1965 Fairs Cup win and a 2008 Champions League win on their way to the final.

Azerbaijani side Karabag make up the numbers in Group C, where Antonio Conte's team were drawn first having been seeded in the first pot as one of the division champions from last season

The group stages of the competition begin on 12-13 September.

It's the first time in 10 years that six British sides have qualified for the Champions League with Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Celtic all also through to the group stages.

Back in 2008 Arsenal and Rangers also qualified and the final was won by Sir Alex Ferguson's United, who beat Avram Grant's Chelsea on penalties in Russia.