Chelsea fear N'Golo Kante could miss all six October games with hamstring injury

Chelsea fear N’Golo Kante could miss both of their Champions League games against Roma this month with the hamstring injury he suffered on international duty with France.

Midfielder Kante was forced off in the 34th minute of France’s victory over Bulgaria on Saturday night and has now been assessed by Chelsea’s medics.

With early predictions putting his absence at two to three weeks, Kante is certainly out of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

He is expected to miss the visit of Roma and is already facing a fight to be back for the away game against the Italians on October 31. The Blues are yet to confirm his exact injury or put an official timescale on how long he will miss.

But Kante’s injury is thought to be worse than that of team-mate Alvaro Morata, who is working to try to be fit in time for Chelsea’s first match against Roma at Stamford Bridge next Wednesday night.

Chelsea are aiming to win Champions League Group C. They are currently top, two points ahead of second-placed Roma, following victories over Qarabag and Atletico Madrid.

