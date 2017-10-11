Chelsea fear N'Golo Kante could miss all six October games with hamstring injury
Chelsea fear N’Golo Kante could miss both of their Champions League games against Roma this month with the hamstring injury he suffered on international duty with France.
Midfielder Kante was forced off in the 34th minute of France’s victory over Bulgaria on Saturday night and has now been assessed by Chelsea’s medics.
With early predictions putting his absence at two to three weeks, Kante is certainly out of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.
He is expected to miss the visit of Roma and is already facing a fight to be back for the away game against the Italians on October 31. The Blues are yet to confirm his exact injury or put an official timescale on how long he will miss.
But Kante’s injury is thought to be worse than that of team-mate Alvaro Morata, who is working to try to be fit in time for Chelsea’s first match against Roma at Stamford Bridge next Wednesday night.
Chelsea are aiming to win Champions League Group C. They are currently top, two points ahead of second-placed Roma, following victories over Qarabag and Atletico Madrid.
Kante will continue to be assessed by Chelsea’s medics, but indications are he will have to spend some time on the sidelines.
The 26-year-old started 35 of Chelsea’s Premier League games last season and won the Player of the Year award for his superb performances.
His absence will mean head coach Antonio Conte will have to rely on summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas in the centre of midfield against Palace. Danny Drinkwater is close to recovering from the calf injury that has prevented him making his Chelsea debut since joining the club from Leicester City for £35million on transfer deadline day, but the midfielder is unlikely to be ready for the trip to Selhurst Park.
Conte will also need to check on the condition of Willian after the forward made a substitutes’ appearance for Brazil in the early hours of Wednesday morning and was due to return later than the rest of Chelsea’s internationals.
Despite indicating he could be ready on social media, top scorer Morata is not expected to be risked against Palace. But Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi are fit following international duty with Belgian, meaning the duo could form a three-man attack with Pedro this weekend.
David Luiz is available again after suspension, leaving Conte with a selection dilemma in the centre of defence following the encouraging performances of Andreas Christensen.
Other than facing Roma twice in the Champions League this month, Chelsea entertain Manchester United on November 5, when Conte will be desperate to have his full squad to pick from.
Charly Musonda this week criticised his lack of first-team opportunities on Instagram and is facing another loan spell away from Chelsea before he can seriously fight for a place. Chelsea gave Musonda a dressing down for his public attack on the club and there is a belief that he is still some way from regularly competing for a first-team place.
The Blues had considered loaning out Musonda, who scored in the Carabao Cup victory over Nottingham Forest, in the summer but the youngster opted to stay at Stamford Bridge. Musonda may get another chance to show what he can do in the Carabao Cup tie against Everton on October 25, but, depending on how far Chelsea go in the tournament, the 20-year-old could be allowed to leave on loan as early as January.
Should Chelsea still be involved in the Carabao Cup in the New Year or decide they need Musonda in case of injury, then he is likely to go out on loan next season. Musonda has spent two spells on loan at Real Betis and was wanted by Roma this summer before deciding to start the season at Chelsea.