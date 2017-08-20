Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata reveals why he has extra 'motivation' to beat Tottenham at Wembley

Chelsea's record signing Alvaro Morata has revealed he has extra "motivation" for the club's trip to Wembley to face Tottenham on Sunday.

The Spaniard is set to make his full debut for the Blues following two substitute appearances since his summer move from Real Madrid.

Morata, 24, scored against Burnley at Stamford Bridge last weekend but had a less enjoyable cameo against Arsenal in the Community Shield, missing his spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out at the national stadium.





"It is a big motivation for me, [Wmebley] is a bad place for me at the moment because I missed a penalty," Morata told Sky Sports this week.

"But I have the opportunity to take this feeling out of my body, my head and all the heads of Chelsea supporters.





"I am very motivated for this game, it is against Tottenham, a very big team."

Morata, who joined the Blues in a deal worth an initial £58m, said the miss had dominated his thinking ahead of the Burnley game.

“It is not good, I missed a penalty which was important for the team, for the club, it is a trophy, all week it is in my head and it is not good," he added.

"My feeling is I am new on this team, I am new in the Premier League, and it's just the beginning for me. But I could only think about this thing - the penalty - it's the mentality that is important."

With Diego Costa set for the exit door, Chelsea are relying on Morata and strike partner Michy Batshuayi for goals, and the Spaniard says he promised his wife he would score last weekend.

"I said to my wife, 'this weekend I score a goal', because I need to change the mentality, I need to turn the situation, to tell all the supporters that I am here and I am not scared to miss a penalty or to play badly."