Chelsea game a must-win for Man Utd - Neville

There can be no more parking of the bus from Jose Mourinho, says Phil Neville, with a trip to Chelsea now a must-win for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in the process of piecing together a Premier League title bid, but they have slipped five points adrift of arch-rivals Manchester City.

United 21/10 to beat Chelsea

With Pep Guardiola’s free-scoring outfit sweeping aside all before them, the chasing pack cannot afford any slip-ups.

Taking that into account, former United star Neville believes Mourinho must break from tradition on the road and send his team out with an attacking mindset at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

He told Sky Sports, having seen the Red Devils grind out a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in their last trip to a fellow title hopeful: “Manchester United's trip to Chelsea on is a huge game for the Premier League title race.

“We saw what Manchester City did to Chelsea, beating them 1-0 and probably producing one of the best performances we've seen in three or four seasons.

“United have to win the game. I don't think a draw is good enough but I think they are ready to win a game of this magnitude.

“Chelsea have the players to hurt you with Eden Hazard coming back to form. Will Jose look to man-mark him with Ander Herrera? Tactically I think it will be another game where he comes up with a plan to win the game.”

Romelu Lukaku Manchester United 30092017 More