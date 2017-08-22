Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois mocks Tottenham fans for Wembley atmosphere

The Blues shot-stopper poked fun at the north London club following a failed attempt to drum up an atmosphere at their new home

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has mocked rivals Tottenham for failing to create an atmosphere during Sunday's meeting at Wembley.

Spurs had hooked up a drummer to the PA system in an attempt to enhance the noise of the 73,587 crowd at their new temporary home, but were made to axe the idea during the first half.

Courtois believes the atmosphere improved as a result, but that the Spurs support must do more if they are to intimidate opposing teams which visit the stadium this season.

“It feels a bit different because obviously their home ground is not this one,” he told reporters. “They have the capacity now to bring a lot of fans into the stadium.

“If they make more noise it would be better for them but in the first half, if you have to put some noise over the speakers to make some atmosphere, I don’t think it is working very well.

“In the second half they were pressing and 70,000 people started to wake up and there is obviously more than the 40,000 at White Hart Lane.

“The only difference is that they are more separate from the pitch than at White Hart Lane, when you feel more pressure when they are pressing and the pitch is smaller, that is probably better for them.”

Tottenham's poor form at the national stadium has been well-documented, with Sunday's defeat to Chelsea the eighth loss in 11 outings in the arena.

It also marked the end of Spurs' 19-match unbeaten run at home, with Mauricio Pochettino's side undefeated at White Hart Lane in its final campaign.

And Courtois believes Chelsea were boosted by the opportunity to play Wembley, rather than be intimidated by it.

"Wembley is an amazing stadium,” he added. “These stadiums make you want to play even better, it is like a Champions League game where you can rise above yourself.

“I think those stadiums make that and all the teams that come here, instead of being impressed, they will give more so for Spurs it won’t be easy but if they have their fans, with 80-90,000 people they can make it difficult for a lot of teams.”