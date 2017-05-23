Chelsea goalkeeper Eduardo is in talks over a one-year extension

Chelsea goalkeeper Eduardo is expected to extend his contract for another year, with talks ongoing at Cobham Training Ground, Goal understands.

Eduardo is currently acting as Chelsea's third-choice goalkeeper and he hasn't made an appearance for the club since signing from Dinamo Zagreb in August 2016.

The 34-year-old Portugal international's contract was due to expire at the end of June, but he held talks on Tuesday afternoon about renewing his deal for another year.

Chelsea's club policy is to only offer players over the age of 30 a one-year extension as they did with the likes of John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic in previous seasons.

Thibaut Courtois is set to remain Chelsea's number one goalkeeper, despite interest from Real Madrid, while Asmir Begovic is expected to leave the club as he seeks regular first-team football.

Bournemouth are interested in securing Begovic for next season after failing with a bid for the Bosnian during the January transfer window.

If Chelsea lose Begovic, Eduardo will likely remain the club's third-choice goalkeeper, as Antonio Conte will seek to find another option to deputise for Courtois.